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ADELSON SEND OFF SONG (EDELWEISS MELODY)
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33 views • January 12, 2021
Sheldon Adelson funded the Republican “democratic”machine just like other “fellow” billionaires fund the “democratic” Democrat machine.
For all the religious tones used to praise and fight for American democracy — the hard truth - perhaps the impossible truth - for libtards and magatards is that their teams are funded by a small wealthy elite.
Who are these people? Well - Adelson was one of these pay for play fellows - a Jewish malek over the gentiles.
Here is my song to this great lord of “democracy” to the tune of Edelweiss:)
For all the religious tones used to praise and fight for American democracy — the hard truth - perhaps the impossible truth - for libtards and magatards is that their teams are funded by a small wealthy elite.
Who are these people? Well - Adelson was one of these pay for play fellows - a Jewish malek over the gentiles.
Here is my song to this great lord of “democracy” to the tune of Edelweiss:)
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