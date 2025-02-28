© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield: "[The Covid vaccine will] turn out to be the worst mistake they ever made."
"When I got involved there were... a handful of people worldwide prepared to talk about the thorny subject of vaccine safety. Now it's more than half the adult population."
"When you have to commit to that level of fraud... you are gonna lose, because you can only sustain that lie for so long."
"Public confidence is shattered, it will never be regained. So now we are in a majority of people... More than half the adult population of the world are anti-vaxxers."
"We are winning."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media