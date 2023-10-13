Create New Account
Proof the IRS will leave you alone after you stop filing a tax return. (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
Is this your first year not filing a federal income tax return?  Are you worried that you are putting a target on your back by not filing a tax return?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh will explain why the IRS stopped going after non-filers in 2017 and why you can legally, safely, and with confidence stop filing and paying federal income taxes.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the “Seven Steps” to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

