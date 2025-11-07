Trump Pumped Cuomo, “Democracy”, Obama’s Jesuit, Bezos’ Pizzas, “Native American”, Germany Punished

SR 2025-11-06 #232

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #232: 06 November 2025

Topic list:

* Only one thing explains why Trump and Abbott pumped Cuomo.

* Democracy in the West...?

* From Dingle to Pelosi

* John Giligan, his little girl, Slaughter Sebelius and George Tiller, the 3rd Trimester killer.

* Samsung unilaterally changed it’s “agreement” with you...again.

* Candace Owens’ white CATHOLIC Limey hubby and Andrew Tate.

* George Tiller: how he died, how he SHOULD’VE died.

* Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk: the new CEO-ette of “Turning Point USA”.

* The “activist” who trained Barack Obama in “community organizing”: what does this say about who runs the show?

* “STANLEY Ann Dunham”

* Is Loyola Mary-land “journalist” Mark Bowden an asshole? I hope so.

* From “Dick” Cheney to Anderson Pooper(-)Vanderbilt.

* Jeffrey Preston Peter Pan Penis-Rocket Bozos, DARPA, and his Venetian Pizza Party wedding to Tony Gonzales’ surgically-altered left-overs.

* The All-Seeing Eye of NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa’s “Guardian Angels”.

* Johnny’s advice on “natural” vs. “synthetic”.

* Three more tribes who were demonically vicious against white “incursion”.

* “IJN Toyama Maru” vs. what the Communists did to the Wilhelm Gustloff

