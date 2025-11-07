BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Pumped Cuomo, “Democracy”, Obama’s Jesuit, Bezos’ Pizzas, “Native American”, Germany Punished
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
18 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-11-06 #232

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #232: 06 November 2025

 

Topic list:
* Only one thing explains why Trump and Abbott pumped Cuomo.
* Democracy in the West...?
* From Dingle to Pelosi
* John Giligan, his little girl, Slaughter Sebelius and George Tiller, the 3rd Trimester killer.
* Samsung unilaterally changed it’s “agreement” with you...again.
* Candace Owens’ white CATHOLIC Limey hubby and Andrew Tate.
* George Tiller: how he died, how he SHOULD’VE died.
* Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk: the new CEO-ette of “Turning Point USA”.
* The “activist” who trained Barack Obama in “community organizing”: what does this say about who runs the show?
* “STANLEY Ann Dunham”
* Is Loyola Mary-land “journalist” Mark Bowden an asshole? I hope so.
* From “Dick” Cheney to Anderson Pooper(-)Vanderbilt.
* Jeffrey Preston Peter Pan Penis-Rocket Bozos, DARPA, and his Venetian Pizza Party wedding to Tony Gonzales’ surgically-altered left-overs.
* The All-Seeing Eye of NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa’s “Guardian Angels”.
* Johnny’s advice on “natural” vs. “synthetic”.
* Three more tribes who were demonically vicious against white “incursion”.
* “IJN Toyama Maru” vs. what the Communists did to the Wilhelm Gustloff

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
