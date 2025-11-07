Trump Pumped Cuomo, “Democracy”, Obama’s Jesuit, Bezos’ Pizzas, “Native American”, Germany Punished

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-06 #232
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #232: 06 November 2025
Topic list:
* Only one thing explains why Trump and Abbott pumped Cuomo.
* Democracy in the West...?
* From Dingle to Pelosi
* John Giligan, his little girl, Slaughter Sebelius and George Tiller, the 3rd Trimester killer.
* Samsung unilaterally changed it’s “agreement” with you...again.
* Candace Owens’ white CATHOLIC Limey hubby and Andrew Tate.
* George Tiller: how he died, how he SHOULD’VE died.
* Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk: the new CEO-ette of “Turning Point USA”.
* The “activist” who trained Barack Obama in “community organizing”: what does this say about who runs the show?
* “STANLEY Ann Dunham”
* Is Loyola Mary-land “journalist” Mark Bowden an asshole? I hope so.
* From “Dick” Cheney to Anderson Pooper(-)Vanderbilt.
* Jeffrey Preston Peter Pan Penis-Rocket Bozos, DARPA, and his Venetian Pizza Party wedding to Tony Gonzales’ surgically-altered left-overs.
* The All-Seeing Eye of NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa’s “Guardian Angels”.
* Johnny’s advice on “natural” vs. “synthetic”.
* Three more tribes who were demonically vicious against white “incursion”.
* “IJN Toyama Maru” vs. what the Communists did to the Wilhelm Gustloff
