China Is Gradually Losing Its Export Dominance

https://gnews.org/articles/487981
Summary：10/23/2022 The draconian policy to fight against the COVID pandemic is accelerating the manufacturing migration from China, the world's factory, and the country is gradually losing its export dominance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.