💥Russian Destruction of UAF Patriot air defense using an Iskander-M missile near Shevchenko, Dnepropetrovsk Region

💥🇺🇦 Destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces Patriot air defense position using an Iskander-M missile near Shevchenko, Dnepropetrovsk Region.

According to Russian sources, the strike destroyed:

AN/MPQ-65 multifunction radar — 1 unit

Command and control vehicle — 1 unit

Diesel generator — 1 unit

Adding, from Rybar:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 19, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces massively struck UAVs at energy infrastructure objects in the Dnepropetrovsk region, where (as in Kiev) there are emergency long-term power outages. In addition, strikes were carried out on targets in the Kharkov region and in the city of Zaporozhye.

▪️ From the Saratov region, enemy channels are spreading footage of local residents, who report on the work of air defense over one of the refineries.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces conducts offensive actions in the Sumy, Glukhov, and Krasnopole districts every day.

▪️In the Belgorod region, the governor stated that "the main maintenance work aimed at ensuring a stable power supply has almost been completed". However, just yesterday in Belgorod, elevators were temporarily shut down due to power surges in the electrical networks. In the village of Nechaevka in the Belgorod district, a woman died on the spot as a result of the detonation of an FPV drone. In the village of Golovchino, a drone attacked a car, and a woman was injured. Earlier, a man was injured there. Under the attacks of Chapayevsk, Shebekino, Grafovka, Malinovka, Volchya Alexandrovka, Grushevka, Borisovka, and Bessonovka.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in heavy battles with the support of aviation in the area of Staritsa, Lyman, in Volchansk Huts, on the Melovoe-Khatnye section.

▪️ In Kupyansk, positional battles are taking place. To the south, our forces are destroying crossings over the Oskol in Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ The encirclement of Krasnaya Lyman from the east and south continues.

▪️ Northwest of Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting their way to the Severny Donets, and battles are taking place in the area of Ozernoe and Dibrova.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, our forces continue assault actions on the flanks. From Yablonovka in the south, advanced assault groups are infiltrating towards Ilinovka (the southwestern suburb of Konstantinovsk). The enemy is using numerous drones.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the AFU are trying to tie down units of the Northern Group of Forces with counterattacks: five counterattacks have been repelled, and two units of enemy armored vehicles have been destroyed. To the north, our troops are breaking through the enemy's defenses in the directions of the settlements of Ternovatoe and Vozdvizhka.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, intense battles are taking place in three villages east of Lukyanovsk. Reports are coming in about the actions of our advance groups near Shcherbakov. In Melitopol, the restoration of an energy facility after a recent attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is ongoing.

The summary was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)