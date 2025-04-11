TOTAL 🦍 SHEBOON

Unlimited L's - NEW: Two women brutally punched, kicked, stomped, and dragged a Chicago waitress for two minutes over a $50 bill after eating the food and demanding a refund





Restaurant owners and employees say the customers returned after eating most of their takeout order to demand a refund





When the waitress refused, the situation escalated





One attacker went behind the bar, threw the waitress’s cellphone into water, and damaged items inside the restaurant





Surveillance footage shows the customers punching, kicking, stomping, and dragging the waitress for around two minutes





Source: https://x.com/unlimited_ls/status/1910497698068701681





https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-waitress-assaulted-pilsen-restaurant





https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/el-taco-azteca-waitress-attacked-pilsen/