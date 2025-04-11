TOTAL 🦍 SHEBOON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unlimited L's - NEW: Two women brutally punched, kicked, stomped, and dragged a Chicago waitress for two minutes over a $50 bill after eating the food and demanding a refund
Restaurant owners and employees say the customers returned after eating most of their takeout order to demand a refund
When the waitress refused, the situation escalated
One attacker went behind the bar, threw the waitress’s cellphone into water, and damaged items inside the restaurant
Surveillance footage shows the customers punching, kicking, stomping, and dragging the waitress for around two minutes
Source: https://x.com/unlimited_ls/status/1910497698068701681
https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-waitress-assaulted-pilsen-restaurant
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/el-taco-azteca-waitress-attacked-pilsen/