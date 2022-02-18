© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redpill: Here's Hillary
Follow
1
Share
Report
188 views • February 18, 2022
Then again, it might be a clone, or a hologram, or a robotoid.
* HRC’s speech is the start of something big: a bold future with fresh new ideas.
* What you’re watching really is a triumph of emergent technology.
* That entire speech — in fact, everything in her brain — is a product of artificial intelligence.
* It was written by A.I. software.
* Maybe that’s why you’ve heard some of it before.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022
* HRC’s speech is the start of something big: a bold future with fresh new ideas.
* What you’re watching really is a triumph of emergent technology.
* That entire speech — in fact, everything in her brain — is a product of artificial intelligence.
* It was written by A.I. software.
* Maybe that’s why you’ve heard some of it before.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.