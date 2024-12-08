BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💲HAWK TUAH SCAM MELTDOWN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 months ago

Our new soap is here https://usecheeky.com/#starter-pack-offer

Get Goof Juice https://gamersupps.gg/?ref=moist

This is the greatest hawk tuah meltdown of All Time

Get a Starforge PC https://starforgepc.com/moist-yt

Comics https://badegg.co/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-Iw8vmpE-A


Excerpt:


It has left investors claiming she carried out a rug pull, which is where creators of cryptocurrency sell off their stock leading to prices crashing and those who put money into it with coins worth next to nothing.


YouTube investigator Stephen 'Coffeezilla' decied to confront Welch and her team about the coin and has gone as far as to claim that they have ‘scammed’ people out of their money.


Speaking in a live stream to Welch and her team, he said: “This is one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen. I’ve been tracing it on the chain for a while. You guys generated over a million dollars in fees, while your fans got rug pulled. There were snipers, but there was also insider trading directly linked to y’all’s creator accounts.”


https://www.unilad.com/celebrity/haliey-welch-hawk-tuah-girl-cryptocurrency-scam-218545-20241206

Keywords
multi pronged attackhawk tuahhailey welchstephen coffeezillarug pull
