🌟 Unveiling the Wisdom of Yoga: Beyond Moments to Lifelong Transformation 🌈🧘‍♂️💡

🌟🧘♀️ Dive into the fascinating origins of yoga, a blend of diverse movements, martial arts, and military training. It defies a cookie-cutter approach, embracing inspiration from various sources. As it made its way to the Western world, we tend to prefer things neatly boxed for convenience. 🎁💡
But let's engage our critical thinking and reflect on the ultimate goal. Is it merely about momentary bliss during a yoga class? 🌈🧘♂️ Or is it about creating a foundation for our body, brain, breath, and spirit, ensuring longevity and constant self-improvement? 🌿⏫
https://bit.ly/3MevoI7
Listen to this enlightening conversation with Lara Heimann, the Physical Therapist and international yoga leader, as we delve into these questions and more. 🗣️
💭 Click the link in the bio or description above to access the full episode. 🎧✨
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.