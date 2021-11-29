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Omicron Covid variant: Freemason Greg Hunt backflips as Australia shuts .
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83 views • November 29, 2021
Australian Health Minister biting at the bit to lockdown Aussies with new (very mild) Omnicort Variant (note the Freemasonic Star behind Hunt on the flag, this STAR is ALWAYS prominently displayed by ALL politicians when they give press conferences about the alleged COVID Pandemic. The Star is very significant to them -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgDeBUELcVM
Freemasons Victoria - Minister Greg Hunt Men's Health Announcement
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10156693379942588
Omicron Covid variant: Greg Hunt backflips as Australia shuts .
Australia has suspended flights from nine southern African countries and closed its borders to any foreign nationals who have been to the region, amid concern about the emerging Covid-19 variant of concern, Omicron.
The previous day, Hunt had said Australia had no intention of closing its border to South Africa and surrounding nations.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/27/omicron-covid-variant-greg-hunt-backflips-as-australia-shuts-border-to-southern-africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgDeBUELcVM
Freemasons Victoria - Minister Greg Hunt Men's Health Announcement
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10156693379942588
Omicron Covid variant: Greg Hunt backflips as Australia shuts .
Australia has suspended flights from nine southern African countries and closed its borders to any foreign nationals who have been to the region, amid concern about the emerging Covid-19 variant of concern, Omicron.
The previous day, Hunt had said Australia had no intention of closing its border to South Africa and surrounding nations.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/27/omicron-covid-variant-greg-hunt-backflips-as-australia-shuts-border-to-southern-africa
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