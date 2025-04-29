VAXX poisoned pop star nearly bleeds to death

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1915861728593666316 María Becerra, the Argentine pop star, underwent emergency surgery due to complications from an ectopic pregnancy—her second in less than a year. The condition caused internal bleeding, putting her life at risk. Her boyfriend, J Rei, acted quickly to get her medical help, and she is now stable and recovering.

As a result, she has canceled all professional commitments, including her performance at the 2025 Platino Awards. This follows a similar incident in September 2024, when she had surgery for another ectopic pregnancy while preparing for the Latin Grammys.

Despite these setbacks, María has openly expressed her desire to become a mother. She remains focused on recovery, with fans and the entertainment industry rallying behind her. Her career is on pause, but her resilience has only strengthened public admiration.

