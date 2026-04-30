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🚨Aaron Maté says Israel is formally applying the Dahieh doctrine of targeting infrastructure & neighborhoods linked to Hezbollah - Mario Nawfal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨✡️ Israel's Lebanon strategy: Destroy civilian areas to break resistance

Investigative journalist Aaron Maté says Israel is formally applying the Dahieh doctrine of targeting infrastructure and neighborhoods linked to Hezbollah.

💬 "Israel is not a normal country... because when you're an out-of-control hegemon that's bent on stealing other people's land you can't tolerate anybody that resists you. And Hezbollah has shown that they can do that very effectively."

Their end goal is to project overwhelming power to crush resistance, says Aaron.

Adding:

CENTCOM desperately requests deployment of hypersonic Dark Eagle missile — because strikes aren't working

The US military reportedly admits it can no longer hit Iran's launchers — the same ones it claimed to have destroyed.

"The request for deployment justifies the move by saying that Iran has moved its launchers out of range of high-precision systems," sources told Bloomberg.

💵 CENTCOM's solution is an $2.7 billion battery of 8 hypersonic missiles that isn't even fully operational.


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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