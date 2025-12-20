This French House anthem launches with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy





(Tempo: 124 BPM) (Style: Filter House / Nu-Disco) [Intro] (The track kicks off with a heavy low-pass filter. A thick, thumb-slapped funk bassline loops every two bars. Gradually, the filter opens up, revealing a crisp snare on the 2 and 4.) [Verse 1] (The full drum kit enters: a punchy, compressed 909 kick. A disco guitar scratch-chords on the upbeat. The bassline is driving and syncopated.) (Vocoded Voice - monotone, rhythmic): Digital soul. Analog heart. Electric control. This is the start. Repeat the motion. Feel the machine. Lost in the ocean. Of the silver screen. [Pre-Chorus] (The bassline stays steady, but chirpy, retro synth stabs start dancing around the stereo field—bright, 80s-inspired sawtooth pips.) (Vocoded Voice): Circuitry... In the night... Energy... Neon light... [Chorus] (The "Drop": The bass gets even funkier with a slight growl. A high-energy disco guitar lick slides into the transition.) (Vocoded Voice - Harmonized/Choral): Automatic Love. Automatic Love. Systemized. Synchronized. Automatic Love. [Bridge] (Everything drops out except the crunchy drums and the funk bass. A hand-clap sample joins the snare. The "Chirpy Synths" start a playful, call-and-response melody with the guitar licks.) (Vocoded Voice - rhythmic staccato): One. Zero. One. Zero. Work. The. Body. Solo. One. Zero. One. Zero. High. Fidelity. Flow. [Build-Up] (A rising white-noise "whoosh." The bassline begins to loop faster and faster as a high-pass filter cuts the low end out, creating tension.) (Vocoded Voice - rising pitch): Upload the vibe. Upload the vibe. Upload the vibe... NOW. [Chorus / Outro] (The bass crashes back in with full force. The synth stabs are at their most playful, swirling around the "Automatic Love" hook. The track stays locked in the groove for 32 bars before slowly filtering back down into a single, pulsing kick drum.) (Vocoded Voice - fading out): Automatic... Automatic... System... shut... down.