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31-3-2021 if they voted yay for HR1 they're traitors
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30 views • March 31, 2021
When the government becomes destructive to its own end, it's is the right of the PEOPLE (I said citizen in the video) to disolve that government. I am calling on the military police and Marshalls to arrest those that voted yay for this travisty HR1...
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