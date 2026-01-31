BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A sixth generation cattle rancher sounds the alarm about mRNA-injected livestock.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10163 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1157 views • 6 days ago

A sixth generation cattle rancher sounds the alarm about mRNA-injected livestock.

A total of 525 hogs were injected with mRNA vaccines. After 21 days, 30% of them had either died or had near-death symptoms.

Autopsies discovered remnants of the vaccine inside the meat of the hogs that had passed away, raising safety concerns about the meat we're putting in our bodies.

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
livestockhogsmrna injections
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Winter survival guide: Essential skills for thriving in snow and ice

Winter survival guide: Essential skills for thriving in snow and ice

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Ultimate Financial Survival Guide: Eliminating Counter-Party Risk Before the System Collapses

The Ultimate Financial Survival Guide: Eliminating Counter-Party Risk Before the System Collapses

Mike Adams
Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

Belle Carter
Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy