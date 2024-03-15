NEWSMAX's exclusive interview with head of Norwegian Armed Forces

Norwegian Armed Forces: NEWSMAX was invited to Norway for the historic NATO drills in the Arctic Circle. General Eirik Kristoffersen, chief of defense and head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, shared his insights with Foreign Correspondent Shelby Wilder.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.