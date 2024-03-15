Create New Account
NEWSMAX's exclusive interview with head of Norwegian Armed Forces
Published Yesterday

Norwegian Armed Forces:  NEWSMAX was invited to Norway for the historic NATO drills in the Arctic Circle. General Eirik Kristoffersen, chief of defense and head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, shared his insights with Foreign Correspondent Shelby Wilder.

 

Keywords
natonorwaynewsmax

