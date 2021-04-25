© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D.: SARS-CoV-2 An Aerosolized Prion Disease
Follow
3
Share
Report
292 views • April 25, 2021
0:00 Kev's qualifications
11:40 COVID overview
16:00 Establishing Koch's postulates for COVID19
19:40 Wuhan lab leak
24:00 COVID CNS penetration
27:50 Gain of function and furin clevage site
31:00 How COVID attacks the nervous system
37:05 evidence via monkey experimentation
56:33 START OF PRION EVIDENCE
1:12:39 Prion paper from 2018
1:15:52 Types of viruses that have prion binding domains (SARS-CoV-2 is one!)
1:19:33 Evidence Sars-CoV-2 highly unlikely to be of natural origin
1:24:05 Modelling Tourettes ticks in monkeys
1:26:40 Induced parkinsonian symptoms in monkeys
1:36:07 Hypokinetic condition - Basal ganglia and iron metabolisation
1:38:20 outro/Q&AJoin our Discord
https://discord.gg/qeuuRBF
Telegram:
https://t.me/DrkevinMcCairn
11:40 COVID overview
16:00 Establishing Koch's postulates for COVID19
19:40 Wuhan lab leak
24:00 COVID CNS penetration
27:50 Gain of function and furin clevage site
31:00 How COVID attacks the nervous system
37:05 evidence via monkey experimentation
56:33 START OF PRION EVIDENCE
1:12:39 Prion paper from 2018
1:15:52 Types of viruses that have prion binding domains (SARS-CoV-2 is one!)
1:19:33 Evidence Sars-CoV-2 highly unlikely to be of natural origin
1:24:05 Modelling Tourettes ticks in monkeys
1:26:40 Induced parkinsonian symptoms in monkeys
1:36:07 Hypokinetic condition - Basal ganglia and iron metabolisation
1:38:20 outro/Q&AJoin our Discord
https://discord.gg/qeuuRBF
Telegram:
https://t.me/DrkevinMcCairn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.