💥🇺🇦 Kiev has officially confirmed a Russian missile strike on the port of Odessa, which resulted in the destruction of the Panamanian-flagged container ship Shui Spirit carrying ammunition for Zelensky's regime.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of Zelensky's office, reported five dead and nine more injured.

In the past four days, the Russian Aerospace Forces have already attacked three ships carrying military cargo for Kiev.

Article to read more:

https://eadaily.com/en/news/2024/10/09/missile-attack-on-the-port-in-ilyichevsk-donbass-partisan-found-out-the-details-video

