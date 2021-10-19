VICTORY FOR THE GOOD GUYS AS HEALTH OFFICIALS RUN TAIL OVER BLATANT FAKE NEWS THAT GOT EXPOSED!!!

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pressfortruth
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Chalk one up for the good guys today folks, we’ve successfully countered their propaganda and forced them to admit to their lies!! Health officials in Alberta falsely claimed that a 14 year old child died due to Covid-19(84) when that was the farthest thing from the truth and they are now forced to do proper reviews in the future when it comes to determining an actual cause of death…winning! In other news Dr. Sanjay Gupta the chief health official at CNN did a 180 after appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast doubling down on his stance that Ivermectin is not a reliable medication for people who have “contracted” Covid! And finally we’ll look at a new epidemiology paper that proves that higher vaccination rates are NOT linked to fewer Covid-19(84) cases. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while celebrating a victory that we’ve just achieved on the side of truth, liberty, freedom and justice!
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1448512562320973826
THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/
https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/alberta-will-no-longer-report-covid-deaths-in-people-under-18-until-review-can-be-conducted
https://nationalpost.com/news/dr-deena-hinshaw-says-alberta-teen-didnt-actually-die-from-covid?fbclid=IwAR3Ah_1LrgkZY-a09aT7tm44FyND-e0_kE-bKKEgbgC2YobBMkSB3aLic1E
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1448791788102119448
https://www.cp24.com/news/absolutely-gut-wrenching-waterloo-region-child-under-the-age-of-10-dies-after-contracting-covid-19-1.5589695
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/error-in-judgement-cbc-edmonton-regrets-mannequins-use-in-covid-19-news-report
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1448692329074860034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1448692329074860034%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fsanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair%2F
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1449054919537823745
BREAKING: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas' Questions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50kghlaHYvM
https://fee.org/articles/vaccination-rates-not-linked-to-lower-covid-rates-epidemiology-paper-finds/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10077053/Why-vaccinated-Australians-shouldnt-freak-catch-Covid-GOOD-them.html