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VICTORY FOR THE GOOD GUYS AS HEALTH OFFICIALS RUN TAIL OVER BLATANT FAKE NEWS THAT GOT EXPOSED!!!
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233 views • October 19, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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Chalk one up for the good guys today folks, we’ve successfully countered their propaganda and forced them to admit to their lies!! Health officials in Alberta falsely claimed that a 14 year old child died due to Covid-19(84) when that was the farthest thing from the truth and they are now forced to do proper reviews in the future when it comes to determining an actual cause of death…winning! In other news Dr. Sanjay Gupta the chief health official at CNN did a 180 after appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast doubling down on his stance that Ivermectin is not a reliable medication for people who have “contracted” Covid! And finally we’ll look at a new epidemiology paper that proves that higher vaccination rates are NOT linked to fewer Covid-19(84) cases. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while celebrating a victory that we’ve just achieved on the side of truth, liberty, freedom and justice!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
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Sources:

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1448512562320973826

THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/

https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/alberta-will-no-longer-report-covid-deaths-in-people-under-18-until-review-can-be-conducted

https://nationalpost.com/news/dr-deena-hinshaw-says-alberta-teen-didnt-actually-die-from-covid?fbclid=IwAR3Ah_1LrgkZY-a09aT7tm44FyND-e0_kE-bKKEgbgC2YobBMkSB3aLic1E

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1448791788102119448

https://www.cp24.com/news/absolutely-gut-wrenching-waterloo-region-child-under-the-age-of-10-dies-after-contracting-covid-19-1.5589695

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/error-in-judgement-cbc-edmonton-regrets-mannequins-use-in-covid-19-news-report

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair/

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1448692329074860034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1448692329074860034%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fsanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair%2F

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1449054919537823745

BREAKING: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas' Questions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50kghlaHYvM

https://fee.org/articles/vaccination-rates-not-linked-to-lower-covid-rates-epidemiology-paper-finds/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10077053/Why-vaccinated-Australians-shouldnt-freak-catch-Covid-GOOD-them.html
Keywords
cnnfake newschildrenvaccinedeaddeathsteencovid-19press for truthcasespressfortruthkill shot
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