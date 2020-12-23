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Dr James Lyons-Weiler -- 21% Adverse Effects in Early Moderna Trials -- LifeSiteNews
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364 views • December 23, 2020
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A highly credentialed research scientist has called out vaccine producers for failing to implement basic safety standards, warning that “21% of people are having serious adverse events from this vaccine.”
Video source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/research-scientist-warns-coronavirus-vaccines-have-terrible-safety-record-historically?
In a speech given to the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Press Conference on October 20, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who holds a Ph.D. in biology, described how the current COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Moderna, amongst others, has not undergone industry-standard testing, ignoring basic protocols.
Pathogenic Priming Study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909020300186?via%253Dihub
IPAK: http://ipaknowledge.org/
Video source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/research-scientist-warns-coronavirus-vaccines-have-terrible-safety-record-historically?
In a speech given to the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Press Conference on October 20, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who holds a Ph.D. in biology, described how the current COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Moderna, amongst others, has not undergone industry-standard testing, ignoring basic protocols.
Pathogenic Priming Study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909020300186?via%253Dihub
IPAK: http://ipaknowledge.org/
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