Don't transgender but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 22, 2026.





In recent years, we have witnessed transgender shooters targeting Christian schools with the purpose of murdering Christians.





These transgender shooters had one thing in common: they were heavily medicated with drugs and medications as part of their transgender process. They wanted to change themselves physically and sexually rather than being transformed by the renewing of their mind through the power of God, the Holy Spirit.





Romans 12:2 says: And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.





It is God’s will to transform our minds, from carnal to spiritual, by not being conformed to this world deceived by satan and to become new creatures in Christ according to 2 Corinthians 5:17.





If you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, let go of your sexual sins and have your minds be transformed by the Holy Spirit to become a follower of Christ.





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