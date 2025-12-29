Kiev Launches Drone Attack on Russian Presidential Residence, Moscow to Revise Negotiating Position

Kiev carried out a drone attack overnight on December 29 targeting the Russian president’s state residence in Novgorod Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian air defenses destroyed 91 UAVs, and there were no casualties or damage.

Lavrov stated that Russia has already determined the targets and timing of a retaliatory strike.

Moscow will not withdraw from the negotiation process, but Russia’s negotiating position will be revised in light of what Lavrov described as the Kiev regime’s final shift toward a policy of state terrorism.

Trump said that the drone attack on the Russian president’s residence will affect U.S. approaches in dealings with Zelensky, Ushakov said.

Sergei Mironov: "The Kiev regime could not take the decision to attack Putin's state residence on its own, it was given the green light by its European masters," the member of State Duma and parliamentary leader of "A Just Russia" party faction stated.

"They are cornered, and there is only one way out - surrender. That's why they're flailing around in agony".

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses repelled a large Ukrainian drone attack overnight on 29 December, targeting the Russian presidential residence in Novgorod Region.

According to the ministry, 91 attack drones launched by Kiev were intercepted in total: 49 over Bryansk Region, 1 over Smolensk Region, and 41 over Novgorod Region. No damage was reported.

The incident underscores Kiev’s continued reliance on long-range drone strikes against symbolic and civilian-linked targets inside Russia, rather than battlefield results.

Maria Zaharova:

"Media: "Zelensky called Lavrov's statement about a strike on Putin's residence a lie".

Lies are Zelensky's statements about Bucha.

Lies are Zelensky's statements about the children allegedly "stolen by Russia".

Lies are Zelensky's statements about the Russian side's unwillingness to negotiate.

And Lavrov's words are the truth, and for these crimes, the Kiev regime will answer."

The response to Kiev’s attacks will not be diplomatic — “they should not count on that,” Foreign

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that the unprecedented nature of the drone attack on Putin’s residence lies in the fact that it was carried out during ongoing Russia–U.S. talks on a peaceful settlement.

Zakharova said the West has effectively granted Kiev immunity for acts of terrorism. She added that the Kiev regime is not only carrying out terrorist attacks, but is now issuing threats even against the countries that created and sponsor it.

Full statement from the Narcoführer:

Dangerous statements have just been made from Russia, clearly aimed at sabotaging all the achievements of our joint work with President Trump’s team. We are working together to bring peace closer.

The Russians have now invented an obviously fake story about some alleged strike on some residence of the Russian dictator, so that they would have a pretext to continue strikes on Ukraine, including strikes on Kiev, and to refuse to take the necessary steps to end the war. This is a typical Russian lying tactic. Especially since they have already struck Kiev before, including the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Ukraine does not take steps that could weaken diplomacy. Russia always takes such steps. This is one of the many things that distinguishes us.

It is important that the world does not remain silent now and that the Russians do not derail the movement toward peace.