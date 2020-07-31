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RONA| Behind The Mask| Inspired by Truth, Evil & MJ
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47 views • July 31, 2020
PLEASE SHARE!!!!
I am taking all of his negativity and transmuting it with creativity. Making music videos inspired by the memes I constantly collect. TAKE OFF THE MASKS! Please Lord Jesus, I pray people to wake up from this evil magic spell.
Memes featured from
@rsqk9s
@BusyDrT
@TTAVOfficial
@StanBotch
I walk around I'm suffering in my doom
And when I come to you
You're sitting in your room
You sit around in the strangest place
So take off the mask
So I can see your face
I am taking all of his negativity and transmuting it with creativity. Making music videos inspired by the memes I constantly collect. TAKE OFF THE MASKS! Please Lord Jesus, I pray people to wake up from this evil magic spell.
Memes featured from
@rsqk9s
@BusyDrT
@TTAVOfficial
@StanBotch
I walk around I'm suffering in my doom
And when I come to you
You're sitting in your room
You sit around in the strangest place
So take off the mask
So I can see your face
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