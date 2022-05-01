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Globalists and Technocrats to Collapse Southern Border & Enable Food Crisis | Dustin Faulkner | Until We Collapse
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60 views • May 01, 2022
War is being waged in the Ukraine and Russia. Yet, the real attack is occurring stateside in the U.S. The border is a an open funnel of surging illegal immigration and cartel control. America's enemies and supposed allies are engaging in taking down the petrodollar while Communists squeeze the citizens through food shortages, supply chain destruction and rising energy costs. The United States is in disruption and the spiral toward collapse continues. Dustin Faulkner discusses the many issues at hand as we seek to prepare the nation for an overthrow. What is the outlook for the near future if the course is not reversed?
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Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Speech: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off this season. https://mypillow.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
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