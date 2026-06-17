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Date: June 17, 2026. Lesson 118-2026. Title: The Visible Consequences of Spiritual Neglect
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Proverbs 24:31 continues Solomon’s examination of the sluggard’s field, revealing a scene of gradual ruin: thorns had overgrown it, weeds covered its surface, and its stone wall had broken down. None of this happened overnight. The decay was the result of repeated neglect and unattended responsibilities. In today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart explores how spiritual, moral, and practical deterioration often occur slowly and silently, why small acts of neglect eventually produce large consequences, and how broken walls and overgrown fields become powerful illustrations of an unguarded life. This verse reminds us that what we fail to cultivate today may become tomorrow’s ruin.

Lesson 118-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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