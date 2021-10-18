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True Leader vs Abusive Leader
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82 views • October 18, 2021
President Trump lead by example and in strength and delivered receipts of his words and actions to "We the people" as we elected him to. VS a man who showed weakness, embarrassment and deceit at the cost of "We the people" for 8 hellish years.
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