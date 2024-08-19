⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 36th Marine Brig of the Armed Forces of UKR (AFU) near Staritsa, Okhrimovka, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 170 UKR troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehics, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howis, and one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS vehicle. One depot storing UAVs was wiped out.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, and inflicted fire damage on the 43rd, 63rd, 67th, 69th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade near Glyshkovka (Kharkov region), Nevskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 63rd Mech'd Brig and 117th Territorial Def Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 535 UKR troops, two tanks, three infantry fight vehics, seven Kazak armoured fight vehics, five pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst. 7 ammo depots were also destroyed.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tact'l situation, liberated the Vyemka railway station in DPR and engaged manpower and hardware of the 24th and 72nd mech'd brigs, 27th Rocket Artill Brig, 72nd Air Assault Brig of the AFU as well as the 116th Terri'l Def Brig close to Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Kucherov Yar, and Razliv (DPR).

AFU losses up to 570 UKR troops and six motor vehicles. In counter-battery warfare, RU troops hit one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howis, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howi, and two 122-mm D-30 howis were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces has liberated one of the largest settlements in the Dzerzhinsk agglomeration of Artyomovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops hit the 47th Mechanised Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Rozovka, Druzhba, Novgorodskoye, and Ptichye (Donetsk People's Republic). 8 counter-attacks launched by the 53rd and 150th mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig of the AFU, the 14th and 15th Natl Guard brigs, and Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police were repelled.

AFU losses more than 495 UKR troops, two tanks, one Kazak armoured fight vehic, four motor vehics, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces delivered strikes against manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 106th and 125th territorial defence brigades near Ugledar, Prechistovka, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Dolinka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU suffered losses of up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-30 howitzer, and three Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed. ▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region) and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot has been destroyed. ▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware in 147 areas during the day.

Air defence systems have shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 26 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 49 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, 639 airplanes and 282 helicopters, 30,161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,340 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,412 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,415 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 24,919 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.