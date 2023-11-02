Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Mystery of Israel - A Documentary by David Sorensen | www.kla.tv/27352
channel image
Kla.TV - English
138 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Kla.tv is releasing the latest film by David Sorensen that provides an exceptional view of the ongoing conflict in the middle east from a higher perspective. The shocking secrets revealed in this documentary, with lots of original footage and testimonies, shine a bright light on those criminal organisations that - according to Sorensen - have always been hiding behind the State of Israel and Hamas. This film relentlessly uncovers the terrible face of the satanic elites who want to establish a one-world-government and don't shrink back from any violence. A clarifying eye-opener in confused times that no one should miss!

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27352

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27352/pdf


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/

Keywords
politicsisraelpalestinewarsatanismgaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket