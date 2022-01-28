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Aaron Rodgers Slams ‘Fake White House’ After Biden Jokes About Player’s Vaccination Status
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425 views • January 28, 2022
Rodgers, in a long speech, voiced his displeasure with what he believes is censorship by the Biden administration.
“When you censor and make pariahs out of anybody who questions what you believe in or what the mainstream narrative is, that doesn’t make any sense”, Rodgers stated on ESPN, summing up several minutes of claims.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/aaron-rodgers-slams-fake-white-house-after-biden-jokes-about-players-vaccination-status/
Be sure to join Alex Jones and Infowars on GETTR! Save the future and join the next Renaissance by following these accounts for breaking news and exclusive information today!
“When you censor and make pariahs out of anybody who questions what you believe in or what the mainstream narrative is, that doesn’t make any sense”, Rodgers stated on ESPN, summing up several minutes of claims.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/aaron-rodgers-slams-fake-white-house-after-biden-jokes-about-players-vaccination-status/
Be sure to join Alex Jones and Infowars on GETTR! Save the future and join the next Renaissance by following these accounts for breaking news and exclusive information today!
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