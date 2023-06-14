Fr. Michel Rodrigue Predicted this - ALIENS! It's Happening! Bodies/Craft Found

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





June 13, 2023





There has been this week an increase in news coverage and whistleblowers attempting to prove the existence of aliens. Fr. Michel’s recent statements on this topic have been proven correct!

Fr Michel Rodrigue said the plot of the devil is to get mankind to believe in Aliens to let them know that it was the Aliens that helped mankind all through history - NOT JESUS - NOT GOD. The devil's goal for mankind to believe there is no GOD!!!





