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- Article claims reliance on AI chatbots produces dangerous medical misinformation causing documented harm and hospitalizations
- Cited research indicates chatbots problematic answers fifty percent time with twenty percent highly harmful guidance
- Text argues systems lack reasoning prioritize user beliefs and generate sounding but flawed medical recommendations
- Growing public dependence with distrust in healthcare institutions risks eroding literacy and increasing susceptibility misinformation
- Author calls for education regulatory accountability and reliance on AI systems to protect public health
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