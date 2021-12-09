© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
안드레아스 노악 박사가 사망 직전 백신에 수산화그래핀(면도날)이 있다고 밝히다.
Follow
0
Share
Report
857 views • December 09, 2021
《[온몸의 장기와 조직을 난도질] 하는 [코로나 백신] 속 [나노 면도날] ㅡ [수산화 그래핀(Graphine Hydroxide)] 은 [모세혈관 정맥] 을 [안개처럼 찢고 분해] 하여, [온몸의 피가 시커멓게] 되는 [미세 내출혈] 을 일으킵니다.
자연계에서 [영구히 분해되지 않고] 생명체 속을 순환하며, 계속 뭇생명을 죽입니다.》
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
자연계에서 [영구히 분해되지 않고] 생명체 속을 순환하며, 계속 뭇생명을 죽입니다.》
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.