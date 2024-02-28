Antichrist’s Elaborate Plan to Deceive all Humans – Part 2

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 27, 2024
Today we’ll be continuing with Part 2: Pastor Stan shares a document that was written in 1994. Serge Monast published his manifesto, sharing his theories of the New World Order, The New Age Religion and how the Antichrist will deceive all humans.
Today we invite you to go to WatchProphecyClub.com to watch the rest of this very interesting article.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fz7zx-antichrists-elaborate-plan-to-deceive-all-humans-part-2-02272024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.