Leftist Lies Trump News Everyone Actually Cares About

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Media Malfeasance for the 2nd week of October.
Featuring:
-more Jan 6 theatre
-ignoring inflation
-evidence MSM mocking opposition
-MSM ignores Muslims joining Christians to oppose highly sexualized content in schools
-PayPal's "mistake"
-Fetterman and Biden blunders
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