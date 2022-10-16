Leftist Lies Trump News Everyone Actually Cares About

Media Malfeasance for the 2nd week of October.
Featuring:
-more Jan 6 theatre
-ignoring inflation
-evidence MSM mocking opposition
-MSM ignores Muslims joining Christians to oppose highly sexualized content in schools
-PayPal's "mistake"
-Fetterman and Biden blunders
