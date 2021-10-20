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TruNews | Clay Clark Responds to the Statements of Rick at TruNews
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519 views • October 20, 2021
Dear Rick,
I greatly appreciate your devotion to the cause of Christ and I would make myself available to be interviewed any time about COVID-19, the Great Reset, my theology, my background and the process that I go through when choosing, selecting and inviting speakers to join the ReAwaken America Tour.
I'm available for Interview. Please do not hesitate to text me to schedule an interview directly at 918-851-0102.
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets Buy the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=a+collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1623272029&sr=8-1
FACT: Government Control Over Bullion https://www.dropbox.com/s/x92sachctgizuue/Government%20Control%20of%20Bullion.pdf?dl=0
Website: http://bh-pm.com/
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
3,301 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ (January 14th & 15th)
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
274 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
What Is "The Great Reset"? (Read the nefarious book written by Klaus Schwab) - https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1634725682&sr=8-1
Why Does the Fourth Industrial Revolution Call for Genetically Modified Humans? https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
What Are the Georgia Guidestones?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
What Is “The Great Reset”?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
What Is The Rockefeller Plan?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Rockefeller-Foundation-1.pdf
What Is Event 201?
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
WATCH - Event 201 Explained in Detail –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174&;feature=youtu.be&t=493
www.Pacer.Gov
Learn More About the “Sealed Indictments” Referenced by Bernie Suarez - https://qresear.ch/indictments
I greatly appreciate your devotion to the cause of Christ and I would make myself available to be interviewed any time about COVID-19, the Great Reset, my theology, my background and the process that I go through when choosing, selecting and inviting speakers to join the ReAwaken America Tour.
I'm available for Interview. Please do not hesitate to text me to schedule an interview directly at 918-851-0102.
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets Buy the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=a+collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1623272029&sr=8-1
FACT: Government Control Over Bullion https://www.dropbox.com/s/x92sachctgizuue/Government%20Control%20of%20Bullion.pdf?dl=0
Website: http://bh-pm.com/
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
3,301 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ (January 14th & 15th)
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
274 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
What Is "The Great Reset"? (Read the nefarious book written by Klaus Schwab) - https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1634725682&sr=8-1
Why Does the Fourth Industrial Revolution Call for Genetically Modified Humans? https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
What Are the Georgia Guidestones?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
What Is “The Great Reset”?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
What Is The Rockefeller Plan?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Rockefeller-Foundation-1.pdf
What Is Event 201?
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
WATCH - Event 201 Explained in Detail –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174&;feature=youtu.be&t=493
www.Pacer.Gov
Learn More About the “Sealed Indictments” Referenced by Bernie Suarez - https://qresear.ch/indictments
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