Defiant Maduro RESPONDS to Trump’s order to deploy warships near Venezuela - 8 warships, 1,200 missiles & 1 nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
82 views • 1 day ago

Defiant Maduro RESPONDS to Trump’s order to deploy warships near Venezuela:

Venezuela will ‘NEVER concede in face of extortions and threats’

‘We are a people of WARRIORS’

More about this, from Sputnik: 

1,200 missiles targeted at Venezuela - Maduro

🗣Venezuela is facing maximum pressure, President Nicolas Maduro has declared.

Key statements from the Venezuelan President’s press conference:

🟠 Eight warships, 1,200 missiles, and a nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela

🟠 This represents the greatest threat to Latin America in its entire history

🟠 Maximum readiness is required to defend peace

🟠 The “Bolivarian Revolution” (Venezuela) has overcome sanctions, more than a thousand different restrictions, and a blockade

🟠 Venezuela’s economic system is stable, resilient, developing, and diversified

🟠 Today, a new global vision of development is taking shape—one that will not allow any form of colonialism or exceptionalism, neither in Latin America nor in the world

🟠 Venezuela is open to the world. “I invite you to learn about the experience of our new and direct democracy—our democracy,” Maduro emphasized


