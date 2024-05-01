Return to Saint Non's

The Holy Spirit continues the meticulous fine-tuning of Her "End Times", Rectification Project. Some sacred sites have been gathered into Her inner core, others, for reasons best known to Her, She has moved to the side of Her Way. Recently we have discovered that a church, a chapel and a stone ring have recently been embraced.

Today we return to the northern rim of the gloriously scenic cliffs of the great chalice of Saint Bride's Bay, "Bae San Ffraed", to see what changes She has made, if any.





7 years, walking 100s of miles, with Christ & the Holy Spirit.

Innumerable sacred sites, prehistoric & Christian: Ancient Britons' clearings, cells, chapels, clasau, churches, sanctuaries, Norman abbeys & priories, St. David's Cathedral & Bishops' Palace;

Dream chambers, stone circles, standing stones, mills, smithies, inns,

long gone villages, Ways, wells, castles, river sources and courses,

estuaries, caves & coves. St. Bride's Bay & so much more...





The video of our previous visit is here: https://rumble.com/v4dc16l-a-mystical-journey-from-st.-nons-to-st.-davids.html





https://thesongofffraed.org/





Music: "All Saints" by Igor Khainsky: www.patreon.com/posts/57828261

"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit

Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki

Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Niccolodi Tommaso: St. Bridget's Vision of Nativity.

Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco:Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.

Llanbeblig Hours (f.4v.)God,The Holy Spirit, and Christ Crucified.

Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.

The Menevia Diocese : the Diocese of St. Davids : the Archdiocese of Cardiff :

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park : Cadw :

There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.

To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.