Carlos Castenada_Don Juan's Typology_The Naguals Party of Warriors

Don Juan had a Party of Warriors himself but he had Carlos develop one also. As a group they grew their consciousness. Some were 'Stalkers'. Others were 'Dreamers'. The females are the wind directions, the North, South, East and West. The Nagual Woman heads them up. She embodies all Four. The 4 men are the Man of Knowledge, The Man of Action, The Courier and the Man Behind the Scenes. They are headed up by the Nagual man (Carlos or Don Juan for instance.





Joe LaValley - I have spent many years using this typology as well as observing it in others. I found it helpful but I don't run my relationships by it myself. I am open to interviews on the subject. You can contact me at [email protected]







The Carlos Castenada books were highly influential on me. I don't care frankly if Castenada was making up stuff. I made value for myself out of it. I used it to break out of the mold the globalists want for all of us. I expanded the possibilities that could show up for me. I question authority. I'm not hypnotized. I'm not MK-Ultra'd. I'm not woke or politically correct. I don't require that you like me. I can critically think for myself thank you very much! I am the creator... of my life's content. I am in charge of the context I hold that in. I play with you and everyone else in the shared reality we are creating together. If you have an interest in creatorhood, the opposite of victimhood you can write to me at [email protected]. Check out my website at TheEndOfVictimhood.com It's an idea whose time has come. Humanity must end it's obsession with identifying with the Victim mentality.



