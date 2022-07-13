About Larry C. Johnson



I am a bona fide Son of American Revolutionaries. At least 24 of my ancestors, men and women, fought to free t

he American Colonies from British rule. Some died for the cause of liberty. Though two and a half centuries ha

ve passed since my great grandfathers and grandmothers took up arms, the principles they fought for remain val

id and relevant to the 21st Century. This blog, which remains affiliated with Sic Semper Tyrannis, is dedicate

d to the pursuit of truth without regard to partisan advantage. I welcome like minded patriots. More About Lar

ry C. Johnson: https://sonar21.com/about-larry/



Larry C Johnson is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He is the foun

der and managing partner of BERG Associates, which was established in 1998. Larry provided training to the US

Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years. He has been vilified by the right and the left, which me

ans he must be doing something right.



Show Notes:

Larry C. Johnson Bona Fide Son of American Revolutionaries On Current World Events

https://radiantcreators.com/2022/07/13/larry-c-johnson-bona-fide-son-of-american-revolutionaries-on-current-wo

rld-events

