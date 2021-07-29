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Compleetgek Joost praat weer poep.
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421 views • July 29, 2021
En daar is Joost Knevel, het vriendje van Micha Kat en Wouter R.
Joost heeft een zieke geest en ventileert de meest bizarre en ongeloofwaardige verhalen. De rechter heeft al verboden om dit te doen, maar Joost heeft daar blijkbaar maling aan en gaat gewoon door. Niet zo slim van Joost.
Joost heeft een zieke geest en ventileert de meest bizarre en ongeloofwaardige verhalen. De rechter heeft al verboden om dit te doen, maar Joost heeft daar blijkbaar maling aan en gaat gewoon door. Niet zo slim van Joost.
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