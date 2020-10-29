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90% of Voters Are Right About the Other Candidate & Wrong About Their Candidate
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77 views • October 29, 2020
90% of those who support either Trump or Biden believe the country will imploded if their candidate loses. They’re both right about that. Both candidates are only looking after THEIR family’s interest. Who’s looking after your family’s interest?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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