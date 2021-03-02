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Economic Collapse warning
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239 views • March 02, 2021
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Ruby
Even tho this vision was given in 1973 today it is coming to pass. I did know that EU would fail for we were warned was coming. YHWH has been warning us telling us to stock up WARNING, WARNING to his people and here it is. Now the warning stage is an alarm sounding in your ears! On bank holidays, most transactions come to a complete halt. Bank holidays are business days when banks and financial institutions are closed to observe a public holiday, like Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. ... As a result, all payments or transactions will stay on hold until the next business day.
Here's What Will Happen If the Euro Fails https://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/080816/heres-what-will-happen-if-euro-fails.asp
The Next Global Depression Is Coming and Optimism Won’t Slow It Down
https://time.com/5876606/economic-depression-coronavirus/
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
Even tho this vision was given in 1973 today it is coming to pass. I did know that EU would fail for we were warned was coming. YHWH has been warning us telling us to stock up WARNING, WARNING to his people and here it is. Now the warning stage is an alarm sounding in your ears! On bank holidays, most transactions come to a complete halt. Bank holidays are business days when banks and financial institutions are closed to observe a public holiday, like Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. ... As a result, all payments or transactions will stay on hold until the next business day.
Here's What Will Happen If the Euro Fails https://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/080816/heres-what-will-happen-if-euro-fails.asp
The Next Global Depression Is Coming and Optimism Won’t Slow It Down
https://time.com/5876606/economic-depression-coronavirus/
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