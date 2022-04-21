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UKRAINIAN TRUTH - Dozens of Murdered civilians Found in Mariupol after Ukraine retreats
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131 views • April 21, 2022
UKRAINIAN TRUTH - Dozens of Murdered civilians Found in Mariupol after Ukraine retreats, April 2022. - Hear the people in their own words (with English subtitles) as they expose the lies of the western media thanks to the brave reporting of Patrick Lancaster. Please Support Patrick here --> https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
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