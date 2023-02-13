- FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - Snake Cult of the Hollow Earth 2-12-23

Join Brett Graham and Brian Reece for a discussion on the Hopi prophecy, Grand Canyon, and ties to the snake clan people. Is there a Hollow Earth connection? What about reptilian people…do they exist? Who were the Anasazi??? What does the Vatican know and what are they into…especially with their lucifer telescope in Arizona? We’ll also look at what Hollywood has been programming us with through media, movies, shows, cartoons, and the like. What does the Bible have to say about these subjects? Let's find out!

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34



https://www.fojcradio.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/





