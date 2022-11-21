Create New Account
4 possible reasons Trump is running & 1 Glenn thinks is true
191 views
High Hopes
Published 7 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 21, 2022

Why is President Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024? In this clip, Glenn reads from a Politico article which tells about 4 former presidents who made new attempts at the presidency before. Those four were motivated by four different reasons: power, boredom, regret, and spite. But Glenn believes there’s a fifth motivation that’s more likely the one for Donald Trump. Listen to the clip to find out what that motivation may be…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNATZT0ukRE

trumpcurrent eventspresidentmotivation2024presidential candidatepoliticoglenn beck

