4 possible reasons Trump is running & 1 Glenn thinks is true

Glenn Beck
Nov 21, 2022
Why is President Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024? In this clip, Glenn reads from a Politico article which tells about 4 former presidents who made new attempts at the presidency before. Those four were motivated by four different reasons: power, boredom, regret, and spite. But Glenn believes there’s a fifth motivation that’s more likely the one for Donald Trump. Listen to the clip to find out what that motivation may be…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNATZT0ukRE
