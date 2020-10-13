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Americas Fall in 4 Stages - Know Thy Enemy Part 2
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89 views • October 13, 2020
Americas Fall in 4 Stages. Has America fallen yet? What stage are we in? What are the stages? The KGB began the indoctrination of America back in their hey day, and once those roots are set, they are pretty much impossible to remove. It would take an enormous force of will in the Americas to dig them out and once the stages are completed, the fall is pretty much imminent. We get into the stages in this video, identify the causes and the effects, and illustrate where we are in the Americas and what we can do about it to try and reverse course. Knowledge is power, and even if you don't like the facts, you should at least be aware of them. Facts still matter, emotion has no place in this discussion. Know Thy Enemy! This is part 2 of our series.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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