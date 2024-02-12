Create New Account
Advance of Russian Fighters Inside the half-flooded Underground Pipe - to reach the Rear of the Fortified area of the AFU "Tsarskaya Okhota" in Avdeevka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Video of the advance of Russian fighters inside the same half-flooded underground pipe, thanks to which a unique successful operation was organized to reach the rear of the fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "Tsarskaya Okhota" in Avdeevka.

Adding:

Continuation of army purges in the ranks of the top command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the dismissal of Zaluzhny.

Thus, Zelensky published several decrees at once on the removal of several commanders from their posts and the appointment of new people in their place.

Alexander Pavlyuk was appointed Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, which were previously headed by the new Commander-in-Chief Syrsky.

Yuri Sodol was appointed Commander of the Joint Forces instead of Sergei Naev.

Igor Skibyuk became the commander of the Air Assault Forces (AFU) instead of Maxim Mirgorodsky.

Igor Plahuta became the commander of the territorial defense forces.



