Laura Aboli: “Transhumanism: The End Game”

Laura Aboli: @lauraaboli07
How the Transgender Agenda fits into the Transhumanist movement. A short clip from my speech “Transhumanism: The End Game” at the Better Way Conference held by the World Council for health earlier this year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.