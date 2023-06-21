Old Tech in Ancient Ruins Exposed

I do not take credit for the video, I am reuploading any videos that I can in hopes that the information is never lost and spreads as far and as wide as it can.

If you are the owner of the video or intillectual property and do not wish for me to reupload it then please send me an email and I will be happy to remove it post haste.

Please consider supporting me on my other channels as well so that I can continue to spread truth and information for as long as I can. Thank you!





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/

Brighteonhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/AllAroundUs999

PC 1 Eth Wallet - 0x96e1642F401Fc918BC1FbcFD357679bB3f5E8cE7

Phone 1 Eth Wallet - 0xBb147903f53Df37d1ee5751bBFdF6a9676a839be

PC 2 BC Wallet - bc1qctvd2sk5n20aafmtpxzfa0ckq7y87nh6xggkz3

Phone 2 BC Wallet - bc1qp0gp062yw5w7h0yna94eajpp76hp83hrwj5xsk